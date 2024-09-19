Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90
View of a large fire caused by rockets fired from Lebanon, near Ramot Naftali, in the Upper Galilee near the Israeli border with Lebanon, June 1, 2024.

Eight people were wounded on Thursday morning when two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon struck the Ramim Ridge area of Israel’s Upper Galilee, according to Hebrew media reports.

According to Channel 12, six of the victims were evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Safed, while the other two victims were transported to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Kan News reported that two of the victims were listed in moderate-to-serious condition.

Advertisement


Israeli troops reportedly responded with artillery fire toward the launch site.

Channel 12 also published a video capturing a direct hit on a chicken coop in the moshav of Margaliot in the Upper Galilee.

IAF strikes Hezbollah sites

The Israeli Air Force overnight Wednesday struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in seven areas of Southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday morning.

Buildings used by the Iranian terrorist proxy were hit in the areas of Chihine, Taybeh, Blida, Meiss, El Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfarkela.

In addition, a Hezbollah weapons storage facility was struck in the area of Khiam.

“The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel,” the army said.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article20 Killed, 450 Wounded in Hezbollah Walkie Talkie Blasts
Next articleSaudi Arabia: No Normalization with Israel Without Palestinian State
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR