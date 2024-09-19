Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Eight people were wounded on Thursday morning when two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon struck the Ramim Ridge area of Israel’s Upper Galilee, according to Hebrew media reports.

According to Channel 12, six of the victims were evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Safed, while the other two victims were transported to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Kan News reported that two of the victims were listed in moderate-to-serious condition.

Israeli troops reportedly responded with artillery fire toward the launch site.

Channel 12 also published a video capturing a direct hit on a chicken coop in the moshav of Margaliot in the Upper Galilee.

תיעוד מאצבע הגליל: נפילה במושב מרגליות, פגיעה ישירה בלול.@guyvaron pic.twitter.com/L2hFYlk98H — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) September 19, 2024

IAF strikes Hezbollah sites

The Israeli Air Force overnight Wednesday struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in seven areas of Southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday morning.

Buildings used by the Iranian terrorist proxy were hit in the areas of Chihine, Taybeh, Blida, Meiss, El Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfarkela.

In addition, a Hezbollah weapons storage facility was struck in the area of Khiam.

“The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel,” the army said.

במהלך הלילה, מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו מבנים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחבים שיחין, א-טייבה, בליידא, מיס אל ג'בל, עיתרון וכפר כילא שבדרום לבנון>> pic.twitter.com/wz1P9veyfi — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 19, 2024

