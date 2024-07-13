Photo Credit: Tasmin News Agency / CC4
Iranian Drones

Israeli media reported this weekend on an apparent explosion in Iran at the Islamic regime’s main plant producing explosive suicide drones.

The explosion took place near the city of Kashan, not far from the Natanz nuclear plant, according to footage filmed from a main road and aired by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Advertisement


In the footage, an explosion follows what may have been a possible aerial defense by surface-to-air (SAM) batteries firing into the sky.

Iran has for years supplied its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with explosive suicide drones which the terrorist army is now using to attack northern Israel. Russia is also using the same drones in its war against Ukraine.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUN Finally Admits it Paid for Albanese’s Anti-Israel Lobbying Trip
Next article4 IDF Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Rocket Barrage on Kiryat Shmona
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR