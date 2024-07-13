Photo Credit: Tasmin News Agency / CC4

Israeli media reported this weekend on an apparent explosion in Iran at the Islamic regime’s main plant producing explosive suicide drones.

The explosion took place near the city of Kashan, not far from the Natanz nuclear plant, according to footage filmed from a main road and aired by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

In the footage, an explosion follows what may have been a possible aerial defense by surface-to-air (SAM) batteries firing into the sky.

Iran has for years supplied its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with explosive suicide drones which the terrorist army is now using to attack northern Israel. Russia is also using the same drones in its war against Ukraine.

