Photo Credit: Oref.org.il

According to Israeli Army reports, Hezbollah has fired approximately 200 rockets so far into Israeli territory. According to Nir Dvori of Channel 12, the IDF took out 6000 aerial Hezbollah weapons that were about to be launched at Israel, including, rockets, ballistic missiles and drones. What was launched at Israel were Hezbollah’s low-end rockets.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a “special situation,” allowing the Home Front Command to limit public gatherings and close sites.

Israel’s Home Front Command issued guidelines from the Tel Aviv area northward restricting public gatherings.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 30 people and must take place near closed protected spaces.

Beaches and cultural events are closed.

Ben Gurion airport was closed, and is expected to be reopened at 7 AM.

UPDATE: Ben-Gurion Airport reopened at 7 AM.

Magen David Adom reports that one person was reportedly injured by shrapnel in Acre (Acco). Medics and paramedics are reportedly providing medical treatment and transferring the injured person to a hospital for further care.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant briefed U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a phone call this morning after launching a pre-emptive attack on Hezbollah.

“We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel. We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens.”

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.

