Israel launched heavy airstrikes on Hezbollah positions across Lebanon after after detecting the terror group was at readiness for an imminent attack on Israeli civilians, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning. According to the NY Times, the Hezbollah rockets were on timers set to launch at 5 AM.

“The IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon,” the IDF confirmed. “Israeli Air Force fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”

מתקיפות חיל האוויר בדרום לבנון. עד כה הותקפו בעיקר יעדים בשטחים מיוערים, הכוללים משגרים ומחסני אמל"ח. pic.twitter.com/ao1sDXbwsw — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 25, 2024

According to reports, Hezbollah had planned to launch 1000 missiles at Tel Aviv and other targets in Israel’s north. The IAF hit the launchers at 4:45 AM, thwarting Hezbollah’s plans for a massive surprise attack. The missiles that Hezbollah had planned to launch were supposed to be advanced and highly accurate, instead they were forced to launch their simpler and inaccurate missiles. 150 ballistic missiles were aimed at Tel Aviv and the “Kirya” IDF headquarters.

According to Nir Dvori of Channel 12, the IDF took out 6000 aerial Hezbollah weapons that were meant to be launched at Israel, including, rockets, ballistic missiles and drones.

The army also called on civilians in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes.

“From right next to the homes of Lebanese civilians in the South of Lebanon, we can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians. ‌‏We warn the civilians located in the areas where Hezbollah is operating, to move out of harm’s way immediately for their own safety.”

תיעוד מדהים של יירוט כטב"ם מעל רמת הגולן: pic.twitter.com/HSfsU3FhjJ — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 25, 2024

Public shelters were opened across Israel while new restrictions were placed in northern areas.

Ben-Gurion Airport is currently closed. Flights have been re-directed to the Ramon Airport near Eilat. The airport is expected to be reopened at 7 AM.

UPDATE: Ben-Gurion Airport reopened at 7 AM.

Nearly 80,000 Israelis were forced to evacuate their homes near the Lebanon border when Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones in October. Hezbollah leaders have said they will continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. The attacks have killed 26 civilians and 19 soldiers on the Israeli side. Since October 8, Hezbollah has launched more than 6,700 rockets and drones.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

