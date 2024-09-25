Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israeli military announced Wednesday afternoon that two reserve brigades will be called up for deployment in Operation Northern Arrows.

“In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena,” the IDF said.

“This will enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the defense of the State of Israel, and create the conditions to enable the residents of northern Israel to return to their homes.”

Returning the 63,500 evacuated residents to their homes in northern Israel was added as an official war goal by the cabinet earlier this month as part of the goals for the Iron Swords War, of which Operation Northern Arrows has become a part.

“We have entered a new phase of the campaign, and we are now in Operation ‘Northern Arrows,'” Major General Ori Gordon, commanding officer of the Northern Command told commanders and soldiers of the 7th Brigade on Wednesday during a visit to their brigade exercise on the northern border.

Gordin assessed the troops’ readiness and conducted an operational situational assessment with them during the visit.

“The operation began with a significant blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities, focusing on their firepower capabilities, and a very significant hit on the organization’s commanders and operatives,” he said.

“Facing this, we need to change the security situation, and we must be fully prepared for maneuvers and action.”

Gordin’s words and the callup of reserve brigades mean the Israel Defense Forces are likely preparing for a ground offensive in Lebanon to end the attacks on Israel by Hezbollah.

