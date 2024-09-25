Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

Two Israelis were wounded and several others suffered severe anxiety Wednesday afternoon when the northern coastal city of Nahariya was hit by Hezbollah rockets launched from Lebanon.

“A building undergoing renovations suffered a direct hit,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Dror Nir, Doron Almog, and Radi Hadad reported.

“We provided initial treatment at the scene to two construction workers – a 35-year-old man in serious condition and a 52-year-old man.” The victims sustained serious and moderate shrapnel wounds; they were taken to the Galilee Medical Center in the city by Magen David Adom (MDA).

Members of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit provided assistance to several others who suffered from emotional shock.

In addition, two people were wounded at around the same time when a Hezbollah rocket scored a direct hit in Kibbutz Sa’ar, also in northern Israel. Both victims suffered shrapnel wounds.

Another person was hit by shrapnel in the area of Shfaram, which was also targeted. Shfaram is home to a majority of Sunni Muslims, but with large Christian Arab and Druze populations as well.

Hezbollah fired a barrage of some 30 missiles at the Western and Central Galilee along with the Valley areas shortly after 1:30 pm, at around the same time the Israeli Air Force launched fresh airstrikes on the Lebanese city of Nabatieh and its surrounds.

A number of missiles were intercepted, but several also struck the Bedouin village of Bir al-Machsor, where a goat farm was damaged and several goats were injured. A fire also broke out from the explosion. Police sappers were deployed to the area to defuse munitions and safely remove shrapnel that landed in the area.

Terrorists in Syria also launched a suicide drone at northern Israel. The drone exploded in an open area near the northern border.

