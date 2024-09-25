Photo Credit: IDF
Israeli Air Force warplane ready for takeoff

On Day 3 of Operation Northern Arrows, Israeli warplanes struck 60 terrorist targets belonging to Hezbollah’s intelligence directorate.

Israeli forces struck 60 Hezbollah intelligence directorate sites in Lebanon on Sept. 25, 2024

The warplanes were guided in their mission by the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

“The strikes destroyed intelligence-gathering tools, command centers, and additional infrastructure used by the enemy to build an intelligence situational assessment,” the IDF said Wednesday in the announcement.

By 4 pm, the Israeli Air Force had struck more than 280 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, the IDF said, including sites with rocket launchers used by the terrorist army during the day to attack Tzfat (Safed), Nahariya and other towns and cities across northern Israel.

“The IDF is continuing to conduct strikes against additional targets,” the IDF added.

Hezbollah operatives, dozens of weapon depots, and primed rocket launchers were among the targets eliminated in the strikes.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military announced the callup of two reserve brigades for deployment in Operation Northern Arrows.

“In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena,” the IDF said.

“This will enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the defense of the State of Israel, and create the conditions to enable the residents of northern Israel to return to their homes.”

The announcement came after a day in which Hezbollah rocket fire destroyed homes and farms in several communities in northern Israel, and wounded at least six Israelis.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

