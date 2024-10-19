Photo Credit: GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in a statement Saturday night that an explosive drone attack aimed at his home in Caesarea earlier in the day by Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, was “a grave mistake” and said the attack will not prevent Israel from continuing its war against the terrorist organization.

“The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake,” Netanyahu said. “This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future.”

Advertisement





According to multiple reports in foreign media and on social media, Netanyahu’s home was struck by the drone. Minor damage was reported at Netanyahu’s home. There has been no confirmation from the Israeli government.

? Breaking: Iran's ?? official IRGC Quds Forces Telegram channel published this photo, showing a direct hit at @netanyahu's ?? residence ? They are taking pride in their assassination attempt… Does Khamenei's residence have similar bulletproof windows? We will learn soon ? pic.twitter.com/DA3HzbpB6P — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 19, 2024

“I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them. We will bring our hostages home from Gaza, and we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes.

“Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come. Together, we will fight, and with God’s help together, we will win,” Netanyahu said.

”There is no doubt that Hezbollah’s attempted assassination of Netanyahu was approved by the Iranians. The response will not necessarily be in Lebanon,” a senior Israeli official told Ynet on Saturday night.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz likewise likewise reiterated in a statement posted on the X social media platform that Israel will “continue to strike terrorists and their sponsors with strength and determination, wherever and whenever necessary, until we achieve all our goals.

“Israel’s enemies will pay a heavy price for any attempt to harm our citizens, soldiers and leaders,” Katz emphasized.

“We are committed to bringing back the hostages, returning northern residents to their homes, and creating a new security reality that will guarantee our existence for generations to come.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: