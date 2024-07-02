Photo Credit: Adrian Pingstone / Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

Multiple airlines have canceled flights to and from Lebanon effective immediately until at least July 31, according to a notice to citizens from the US Embassy in Lebanon.

Among the affected airlines are Lufthansa, SwissAir and Eurowings.

Numerous countries from around the world, including the United States, have advised their citizens not to travel to Lebanon and to leave the country if they are there.

Saudi Arabia Joins Nations Urging Citizens to Leave Lebanon

The news comes as the world prepares for what appears to be an inevitable all-out war between Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, and the Israel Defense Forces.

Hospitals in northern Israel have also begun to transfer some patients from intensive care units to hospitals in the center of the country in preparation for the conflict ahead.

Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center has transformed its underground parking lot in a massive emergency medicine center, complete with operating rooms, triage areas, delivery rooms and a neonatal unit as part of the preparations for war in the north.

Germany’s “Bild” newspaper reported earlier this week that war between Israel and Hezbollah will break out before the end of this month — in the second half of July — if the Iranian proxy does not cease its attacks on northern Israel.

Hezbollah is continuing its daily rocket, missile and explosive suicide drone attacks against communities along the border, with some attacks reaching deeper into Israel as well.

Last Thursday, the terrorist army launched some 35 rockets at the ancient holy city of Tzfat, located about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from Israel’s border with Lebanon.

Some 80,000 residents of northern border communities within a five kilometer (three mile) distance from the border remain internal refugees due to the risk of attacks from Lebanon. The residents were were evacuated from their homes since the start of the October 7th war, when Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel and slaughtered 1,200 people in nearly two dozen Jewish communities and IDF military bases.

