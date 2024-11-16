Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces carried out at least four waves of airstrikes on Saturday in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The bombings targeted Hezbollah assets in Dahieh, the terrorist organization’s stronghold in the city.

“Hezbollah has systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as human shields,” the IDF said.

Among the targets struck were a weapons storage facility, a command center, and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF issued evacuation orders for three buildings and those adjacent to them prior to the fourth wave of airstrikes.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية:

?حدث بيروت

?حارة حريك

?برج البراجنة ⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى… pic.twitter.com/MI9KpGQRRQ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 16, 2024

“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future,” IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in the notice.

“For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters (1,640 feet),” the IDF warned.

The evacuation notice included a map of the area and calls urging civilians to distance themselves at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the indicated sites.

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including the gathering of prior intelligence, using aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the population in the area, the IDF emphasized.

