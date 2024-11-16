Photo Credit: IDF
Evacuation notice and map issued to residents in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold. Nov. 16, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces carried out at least four waves of airstrikes on Saturday in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The bombings targeted Hezbollah assets in Dahieh, the terrorist organization’s stronghold in the city.

“Hezbollah has systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as human shields,” the IDF said.

Among the targets struck were a weapons storage facility, a command center, and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF issued evacuation orders for three buildings and those adjacent to them prior to the fourth wave of airstrikes.

“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future,” IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in the notice.

“For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters (1,640 feet),” the IDF warned.

The evacuation notice included a map of the area and calls urging civilians to distance themselves at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the indicated sites.

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including the gathering of prior intelligence, using aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the population in the area, the IDF emphasized.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

