IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi says the military expects the Hezbollah terrorist army to continue firing at Israel – but the IDF will also continue its fight to defeat the Iranian proxy and restore peace to northern Israel.

Speaking during a situational assessment in the Kfarkela area in southern Lebanon this weekend, Halevi said Hezbollah has “paid a big price,” noting that many operatives have been killed and extensive infrastructure has been dismantled.

Kfarkela is located across the border and directly opposite the Israeli town of Metula, which has been repeatedly struck by Hezbollah rocket fire since the start of the war.

“This organization will continue to fire, and we will continue to fight, to implement plans, to go further, conduct deep strikes, and hit Hezbollah very hard,” Halevi said.

“We will stop when we know that we are bringing back the residents (of northern Israel) in safety.”

Over the past day, the troops located and dismantled weapons storage facilities, tunnel shafts, and terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated a number of terrorists during encounters and aerial strikes.

Troops of the Commando Brigade under the command of the 91st Division have been conducting targeted raids in recent days in complex terrain in southern Lebanon from which missiles and rockets are being fired toward Israeli communities.

With the use of special equipment, airstrikes and tank fire, the troops are eliminating terrorists as well sweeping the area to locate and dismantle rocket launchers, underground infrastructure, and weapons.

The 7th Armored Brigade, operating under the Commando Brigade Combat Team, this weekend located an underground shaft used as a weapons storage facility.

Inside the underground facility Israeli forces found crates of equipment containing explosives, ammunition, and grenades. The infrastructure was dismantled using explosives. A truck was found containing a mobile rocket launcher aimed at Israeli communities.

Commando Brigade troops also located anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, military vests loaded with combat equipment belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, along with more than 25 crates containing new rockets ready for launch.

All the equipment and weapons were seized or dismantled.

The IDF chief of staff also noted that in Gaza as well, “it’s far from quiet.”

Red Alert incoming rocket warning sirens were triggered Saturday at around 5 pm in the Gaza Envelope communities of Sderot, Ibim, Nir Am and Mefalsim. Two rockets were fired from Gaza, both aimed at Sderot; both were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, the military said. No injuries were reported.

IDF troops are continuing operations in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia, as well as in Rafah, where the forces eliminated numerous terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites, and located many weapons in the area.

Halevi praised Israel’s reservists for “doing outstanding work,” and said the IDF has “allocated substantial resources alongside the government, focusing on families as well,” to help those who have not seen their families, homes and places of employment for long months at a time.

