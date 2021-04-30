Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel and Lebanon are slated to resume deadlocked maritime border talks this coming Monday, according to a report published Thursday by the Hezbollah-linked Al-Akhbar news outlet. The talks, which last were held in 2020, are brokered by the United States.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has agreed to back down on a proposed claim that would have expanded the zone claimed by Beirut by nearly 1,500 square nautical miles.

That claim set off a firestorm in Israel and moved the Jewish State to accuse Lebanon of deliberately attempting to sabotage the talks.

Instead, Aoun and the Lebanese military personnel representing the country during the talks will meet to determine the country’s position.

Lebanon is still without a permanent government after the previous prime minister and cabinet ministers resigned following the massive explosion that leveled the Beirut Port in 2020.