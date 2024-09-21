Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Defense Ministry.

A ‘special situation’ was declared for northern Israel late Saturday, with IDF Home Front Command updating its restrictions for the region in response to estimates there could be a possible major attack by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, in the next 24 hours.

The move follows a weekend in which Israel eliminated the command structure of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force — including its head of operations, Ibrahim Aqil and some 15 top commanders — and destroyed thousands of rocket launchers in southern Lebanon that were loaded and ready to fire at northern Israel.

Following a situational assessment, effective Saturday (Sept. 21) at 8:30 pm, changes were made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed the emergency directive on Saturday evening, ordering upgraded restrictions for civilians living in Haifa and further north.

The changes are relevant for the following areas: the Lower Galilee, the Upper Galilee, the Haifa Bay, the Central Galilee, and some of the communities in the southern Golan Heights (Emek HaYarden) in accordance with the situational assessment.

The communities along the confrontation line, the northern Golan Heights, and the southern Golan Heights are to follow the guidelines that have been in place until now, said Home Front Command.

“As part of the situational assessment, a number of changes have been made: gatherings will be limited to 30 participants in an open area, to 300 participants in a closed space, arrival to work is permitted as long as there is a protected space available, and educational activities can continue as long as there are protected spaces available.

“The instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.”

The changes impact the Lower, Central, and Upper Galilee, Haifa Bay, and communities in the southern Golan Heights.

Home Front Command has issued no changes southward of Haifa thus far.

