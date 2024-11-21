Photo Credit: Luciana.Luciana / Flickr

Israeli airstrikes continue to batter Beirut and Donald Trump continues to appoint pro-Israel hardliners to his cabinet, and then, unexpectedly, an unlikely figure emerges as a sign that the President-elect is as unpredictable as ever, and his Middle East policy may not necessarily mirror Jerusalem’s happy wishes. This figure, who has already captured the imagination of many Lebanese as their symbol of hope, is Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-born wealthy automotive magnate who made his billions in Nigeria.

We had a beautiful night to work hard for President Trump and hear the concerns of our incredible Arab friends in Michigan. What a blessing to come together to listen, learn and love one another. A big thank you to Massad Boulos for visiting our state for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/dtccpPdHgc — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) July 26, 2024

With his unique connection to the Trump family, Boulos is the most influential Lebanese voice with a direct line to the President-elect. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany, Trump’s youngest daughter, positioning Boulos in a rarefied space where personal ties and diplomacy are certain to converge.

New from me! A maralagological deep dive into the political past of Tiffany Trump’s father in law, Massad Boulos, who now seems to be angling for a role as Trump’s Lebanon whisperer. Turns out he’s been in Lebanese politics for decades—on every side. https://t.co/dzTdRq9mG2 pic.twitter.com/CyXYqSt39i — Aron Lund (@aronlund) November 20, 2024

In keeping with his in-law’s demand for blind loyalty, Boulos has been a prominent advocate for Trump among Arab American voters, particularly in Michigan, a critical battleground state the Republicans won to a large part due to Boulos’s hard work. His efforts, combined with widespread dissatisfaction in the Arab American community over the Biden administration’s Middle East policies, will not be forgotten.

Many in Lebanon are looking to Boulos to leverage his connections and influence in the Trump orbit to push for an end to the 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel that devastated the small Mediterranean country. Whether he can transform his political clout into meaningful action remains to be seen, but in a country starved for solutions, even a long shot can inspire hope.

HIS JADED PAST

Massad Boulos’s ties to Suleiman Frangieh, a Lebanese presidential contender with strong connections to Syria and Hezbollah, add an intriguing layer of complexity to his potential role in US diplomacy. Frangieh, a prominent figure in Lebanese politics, comes from a landowning Maronite Christian family in northern Lebanon and has long-standing ties to Damascus. He reportedly shares a personal friendship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a relationship that dates back to their youth.

If Boulos aligns politically with Frangieh, it would place him at odds with the traditional posture of a Trump administration that prioritized advancing Israeli interests and confronting Iran, Assad’s chief ally. Yet, such connections could become a significant asset if Trump were to pursue a more isolationist approach, seeking to de-escalate conflicts, reduce tensions with Iran, and scale down US involvement in the region.

Boulos has distanced himself from partisan affiliations in Lebanon. He has publicly denied any ties to Lebanese political parties and dismissed rumors that he ran for parliament in 2009. While technically correct—he was not on any official ballot—further inquiry suggests there may have been informal efforts or explorations of candidacy during that period, blurring the lines between rumor and fact.

WILL HE REPLACE HOCHSTEIN?

Earlier this month, Al Arabiya fueled speculation that Massad Boulos could take on a pivotal role as a mediator in the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire talks, potentially succeeding Amos Hochstein, the Biden administration’s envoy to Lebanon.

Such a move would mark a dramatic shift in the diplomatic landscape. Boulos, an outsider to formal negotiations, brings a unique combination of his personal ties to the Trump family and a deep understanding of the Arab American community’s concerns. His emergence as a possible intermediary reflects the uncertainty surrounding the region’s future and the desire for fresh approaches to long-standing conflicts.

‘What will Trump do about the conflict in the Middle East if he wins?’ Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, Massad Boulos tells #TheWorld ‘Trump believes these wars would not have happened if he had been in the White House’ Live updates ➡️ https://t.co/eNqjNTWPQu ? Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/qtK1KKZt0b — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 23, 2024

While Hochstein’s tenure has been marked by incremental progress––if any, observers suggest Boulos’s proximity to Donald Trump and his credibility within Lebanese circles could make him an effective broker—if he chooses to step into the fray.

In recent days, Lebanese media have been abuzz with speculation that Massad Boulos could assume an official role in the Trump administration as a special envoy to Lebanon, potentially tasked with negotiating a ceasefire. However, Boulos has dismissed these claims, telling Reuters that such reports were “totally wrong.”

Lebanese officials have also downplayed the rumors, asserting that Boulos has not been in contact with the government in any formal capacity nor received a mandate from Donald Trump. Yet, in Washington, the Lebanese/Nigerian tycoon has quietly held meetings over the past 10 days with key Lebanese figures. Among them are Lebanon’s economy minister, Amin Salam, and Samy Gemayel, the leader of the Christian Kataeb party and a staunch opponent of Hezbollah.

The meetings, while informal, have added fuel to the speculation that Boulos could emerge as a behind-the-scenes power broker in efforts to bring stability to Lebanon—a role that many see as a test of his influence within Trump’s orbit and his ability to navigate Lebanon’s fractious political landscape.

Donald Trump at Great Commoner cafe in Dearborn, with Arab-Americans inside observing. Some cheer, some were skeptical. “Free Palestine,” woman shouted outside. On right is Massad Boulos, father-in-law of a Trump daughter. On left is Albert Abbas, who said Trump will bring peace. pic.twitter.com/EVw3OAxALo — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) November 1, 2024

In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s campaign victory, Massad Boulos appeared optimistic about the future of US involvement in the Middle East. Speaking to Lebanese media, he asserted that Trump would move swiftly to end the region’s wars. Yet, it was a remark attributed to Boulos by Al-Jadeed TV that sparked the most intrigue: the suggestion that he would personally lead US efforts to mediate the Israel–Lebanon crisis once Trump returned to office. However, as the story gained traction, Boulos denied making such a statement, insisting he had been misunderstood. Al-Jadeed subsequently deleted the claim from its website and social media accounts, though not before it had added a new layer of speculation about Boulos’s potential role in shaping US policy in the Middle East.

FAITH, WEALTH, INFLUENCE

Massad Boulos traces his roots to a Christian family from Kfar Akka, a village in Lebanon’s northern Koura district. As a teenager, he relocated to Texas to attend the University of Houston, where he has said he first became involved in Republican politics.

Boulos’s wife, Sarah Fadoul Boulos, comes from a similarly prominent background. She is the daughter of a wealthy Lebanese-African businessman whose enterprises stretch across West and Central Africa, as well as Europe and Lebanon. Together, the couple has four children: Fares, Michael, Oriane, and Sophie.

Known for their deep faith, the Boulos family has emphasized traditional values. Massad Boulos has reportedly championed these ideals alongside Donald Trump’s campaign promise to end protracted wars in the Middle East, a message that resonated with many Arab-American voters.

