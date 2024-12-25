Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces have placed on display more than 85,000 weapons seized during operations that began at the start of October 2024 to dismantle infrastructure in southern Lebanon belonging to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.

As part of the operations led by the IDF Northern Command, the forces captured 85,170 weapons during operations against Hezbollah in more than 30 villages across southern Lebanon.

The troops identified and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, eliminated terrorists, and confiscated numerous weapons sourced primarily from Russia and Iran, with some locally produced as well.

The IDF confiscated some 6,840 RPG rockets and anti-tank missiles, including 340 Russian-made Kornets, along with their launchers; 9,000 explosive devices and grenades; 2,250 unguided rockets and mortars; 2,700 assault rifles; 2,860 other guns including sniper rifles; and 60 anti-aircraft missiles.

A large exhibition of the weapons confiscated is currently on display at an army base in northern Israel.

Also on display are 20 Hezbollah vehicles, 60,800 pieces of electronic equipment, communication devices, computers, and documents; and 300 pieces of surveillance equipment, including binoculars — all captured by the IDF.

The confiscated weapons were used by Hezbollah to attack Israeli civilians and were intended to be deployed as part of Hezbollah’s ‘Conquer the Galilee’ invasion plan.

Hezbollah’s military capabilities have been significantly degraded as a result of the IDF’s ground raids.

