Photo Credit: DoD photo by Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia has conveyed to the US that diplomatic ties with Israel will only be established if an independent Palestinian state is acknowledged along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem.

Furthermore, the Saudis stressed that diplomatic relations would not commence until Israeli “aggression” on the Gaza Strip ceases and all Israeli “occupation forces” withdraw from Gaza.

The statement read:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that regarding the discussions between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America on the Arab-Israeli peace process, and in light of what has been attributed to the US National Security Spokesperson, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the position of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been steadfast on the Palestinian issue and the necessity that the brotherly Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.” “The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the US administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.” “The Kingdom reiterates its call to the permanent members of the UN Security Council that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state, to expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the Palestinian people can obtain their legitimate rights and so that a comprehensive and just peace is achieved for all.”

John Kirby, the spokesperson for White House National Security, stated on Tuesday that the Biden administration had received encouraging signals indicating Saudi Arabia and Israel’s readiness to persist in their normalization discussions.

Indeed, the normalization of relations with the Saudis was one of the carrots the Biden administration has been dangling before the Israeli leadership, alongside the release of the hostages who remained alive, in exchange for a long ceasefire (four months or longer).