Photo Credit: USAF via Wikimedia

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday cited reliable sources who said that about 15 Iranian-backed militiamen of Iraqi nationalities were killed during rounds of shelling by unknown aircraft which targeted several locations near al-Bukamal, a city on the Euphrates river in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq.

On Monday night, SANA reported that Israeli helicopters launched a missile attack on some military points near Quneitra, causing “several material damages.” According to a source cited by SANA, at 10:40 PM on Monday, Israeli enemy helicopters launched several missiles on some military points on the frontiers towards Quneitra, adding that losses were restricted to material.

The IDF announced that IAF aircraft attacked Syrian army targets in the south of the country, in response to the attempted placement of an explosive booby trap that was thwarted Sunday in the southern Golan Heights.

Meanwhile, those reliable Syrian Observatory sources in eastern Syria have confirmed that unidentified jets carried out intensive airstrikes from 5 to 9 AM Monday, targeting positions of Iranian forces and Iranian-backed militias in Imam Ali base, areas near Al-Sekka, and in the Al-Bukamal desert.

The attack left several casualties and destroyed positions, bases and weapons warehouses.

“Military vehicles affiliated with the targeted forces have transported dead and injured militiamen to Iraq, while the Iranian forces in Al-Bukamal were put on high alert amassing more troops,” the SOHR sources reported.

SOHR activists reported earlier that a loud explosion rocked the Green Belt area, south of al-Bukamal city, as a result of an airstrike by an unknown jet targeting an Iranian militia position there.