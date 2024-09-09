Photo Credit: SANA

About 20 soldiers were killed and injured in Israeli attacks on centers and sites where Iranian militias are stationed in the Hama countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported overnight Monday.

“The attack also destroyed buildings and military centers in the scientific research area in Masyaf, a city in northwestern Syria, in addition to a fire in the forested areas on the Masyaf-Wadi al-Uyun road and the Hayr Abbas area.”

Masyaf is home to a research facility of the Iranian militias, dedicated to enhancing the accuracy of rockets pointed at Israel. Two regional intelligence sources told Reuters that the facility in Masyaf “was hit several times.”

“Some air defense missiles fell in residential areas, villages, and farms and no information is available about human losses so far, after a missile fell in the village of Samaka in the Tartous countryside, and another in the al-Majd suburb of Tartous, which resulted in material damage,” the SOHR report continued.

“The Syrian regime’s air defenses attempted to confront the violent Israeli attack, through 3 waves that targeted military sites of the regime forces in the western Hama countryside, where Iranian militias and experts in developing weapons in Syria are stationed.

“And then came a fourth Israeli wave of missiles targeted the Hayr al-Abbas site in the Masyaf countryside, which was targeted a short while earlier, as well as missiles that were fired from a vessel in the sea off the coast of Baniyas.

“This was the fourth batch in less than 3 hours.”

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported that “several citizens were martyred and injured as a result of an Israeli missile aggression that targeted several military sites in the central region.”

A military source told SANA: “At approximately 11:20 PM on Sunday, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of northwest Lebanon, targeting several military sites in the central region. Our air defense systems confronted the aggression missiles and shot down some of them.”

“The source added: The Israeli aggression led to the martyrdom of 3 people, the injury of 15 others, and material losses.”

