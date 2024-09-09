Photo Credit: Defense Ministry Communication

It was the immortal Groucho Marx who suggested, “Military intelligence is a contradiction in terms.” A case in point: according to News13, the IDF and the Shin Bet warned the cabinet ministers on Sunday that if the entry of PA Arab workers into Israel is not approved, the country will be facing a “dramatic escalation in Judea and Samaria.”

The heads of the security establishment, the same folks who went to bed October 6 without notifying the prime minister of suspicious Hamas activities near the Gaza border, warned that Judea and Samaria were “on the verge of boiling over,” and that “Palestinian workers must be allowed to enter” Israel, to lower the flames’ level.

Advertisement





Again, for the benefit of our readers who just now discovered their reading glasses, the IDF brass and the Shin Bet are aware of a bewildering rise in PA Arabs’ determination to attack Israeli targets and to deal with it, they’re not proposing lockdowns of towns and villages, they’re not proposing banning Arab traffic on the highways or even increased check post activities. No, their solution is to open the gates and let thousands of potential Nukhba murderers in.

The idea, see, has Harvard thinking smeared all over it, care of the Wexner foundation that invested many millions in turning viable Israeli military minds into American military minds.

The reason the Arabs hate Jews, goes the Wexner thinking, is that Jews are wealthy and Arabs are poor. But if we ply them with good jobs and benefits, they would start loving us and not at all plot to murder us in our sleep.

This was the entire rationale behind the same IDF and Shin Bet Brainiacs who reassured us Hamas was deterred, and was no longer interested in war and destruction, all they wanted was good jobs and cash.

The IDF and the Shin Bet brass warn that “popular terrorism combined with organized terrorism and directions from Iran and Lebanon are gaining momentum. Miraculously, a ‘quality’ attack that would have changed the entire war has not occurred yet – but it is only a matter of time.”

“We must act before something like this happens, to calm the area down relatively – as it was from the beginning of the war until a month ago,” the October 7 gang insists.

In other words, for 10 months, while Arab movement into Israel was strongly curtailed, there were fewer major acts of terrorism. But now, for no reason other than their sudden realization of their economic hardship, PA Arabs are festering.

Folks, if PM Netanyahu doesn’t fire the whole bunch, from Gallant to Herzi Halevi, to the rest of the top brass, and replace them with officers who are champing at the bit for a fight – we are doomed.

Share this article on WhatsApp: