Photo Credit: Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

A Hezbollah weapons depot exploded early Tuesday near Damascus in an area northeast of the Syrian capital.

Blast hits munitions depot northeast of #Damascus, causing casualties two days after similar explosion hit warehouses belonging to pro-#Iran groups in #Syria https://t.co/YGj8G5q1PB pic.twitter.com/xN6LFZKm2W — Arab News (@arabnews) August 15, 2023

The cause of the explosion was unclear.

The blast struck a depot containing “missiles and ammunition” in an area northeast of Damascus that is “dominated by Lebanon’s Hezbollah” group, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

There were an unspecified number of casualties from the blast near the town of Al-Ruhaiba, the group said.

The explosion, which allegedly came from within the depot, came two days after a similar explosion took place in Iranian weapons warehouses.