Anti-government anarchists have come up with a new way to express their angst over losing last year’s elections with the creation of an Israeli-style “boycott, divest & sanctions” (BDS) movement targeting their own country and its people.

The ‘Liberal Tag’ is basically an ID tag – like a kashrut symbol – announcing to the consumer that the ‘certified’ business “supports democracy, supports equality” and supports what Yaya Fink calls “the most determined protest here ever.”

Fink, the owner of Hapoel Jerusalem, Bank Ofek and founder of “Lobby99” and “DemokratTV” wrote in a tweeted statement, “This is our chance to thank them back. There is no reason in the world that we, the liberal camp in Israel, should not transform from ‘me’ to ‘us’ and start using the tremendous power we have, to promote our values.”

The anarchist leader, who identifies himself on his Twitter profile as “religious, a reservist and a Democrat,” said in an interview Monday evening on Israel’s Channel 13 News that although he is religious, he is going to “only eat in places with a “teudat kashrut liberali” – a certification of ‘liberal’ kashrut.

During the interview, Fink claimed that some 400 to 500 businesses have signed on thus far to receive a “Liberal Tag” and predicted that soon, “thousands” will do so.

“You can go to our website to see the list of businesses participating in this movement,” he said. That was more easily said than done, however.

When JewishPress.com went to the advertised link, nothing was there other than a notice from Wix.com that said, “Looks like this domain isn’t connected to a website yet.”

Scouting around the web later revealed that the “Liberal Tag” project has apparently moved to the “Our Israel” website — or perhaps that’s where it was all along.

“We too are liberal consumers!” the anti-government forces proclaim in a statement on the “Our Israel” home page displaying the “Liberal Tag” logo.

“We too have power, we too have values and red lines. Every time a business is boycotted because it dares to demonstrate or support democracy, we will be there!”