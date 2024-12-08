Multiple Arab sources are reporting Israeli warplanes attacked airports in the Damascus district and the south of the country on Sunday, in addition to other targets.

The Israeli Air Force allegedly targeted an Assad regime security compound in which intelligence and customs buildings were housed in Damascus.

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, and social media footage showed a large fire at the country’s intelligence building.

Alleged Israeli air strikes were also reported to have targeted the Syrian Scientific Research Center (SSRC) in Damascus, where the Assad regime carried out its chemical weapons and ballistic missile program.

In addition, multiple Arab sources reported that Israel attacked the al-Mazeh military field in Damascus (which contains weapons warehouses) and Syrian aerial defense systems.

Syrian opposition sources quoted by Abu Ali Express said Israeli warplanes also attacked military warehouses in the Tel a-T’aleb area between the villages of Qiytah and Inkhil in southern Syria.

The Israel Defense Forces declined to comment on the reports when contacted by JewishPress.com.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

