Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The IDF struck a Syrian Army site near the town of Mahajjah in southern Syria early Tuesday, as well as a second Syrian military post, after receiving intelligence indicating the sites were being used by Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.

Less than a day earlier, a rocket was launched from Syria, aimed at Moshav Yonatan in the Golan Heights on Monday night. There were no injuries reported in the attack.

The IDF returned fire to the source of the launch.

“Let me be clear about this,” Israeli government spokesperson Ilana Stein said Wednesday in a briefing with international media. “Israel holds the Syrian regime accountable for terror from Syria.

“We will not allow the entrenchment of Hezbollah on the Syrian front.”

The IDF also struck a number of Hezbollah observation posts and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Throughout the day, IDF artillery worked to remove threats in the areas of Dhayra and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon as well.