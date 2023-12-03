Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The IDF shelled locations in both Syria and Lebanon where rocket launches were detected this morning.

No Israelis were injured from either enemy barrage.

Also overnight, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile that fell in an open area in the area of Yiftah in northern Israel. No injuries were reported.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck locations in Lebanon after an anti-tank rocket was fired at Kibbutz Yiftah. The rocket landed in an open area causing no damage.

On Saturday night, there was a large barrage of rockets towards the Tel Aviv region from Gaza. The rockets were intercepted by Iron Dome. One Iron Dome rocket seems to have malfunctioned and crashed in the region.

On Sunday morning, a number of rockets were launched at Sderot from Gaza. They were all intercepted.

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.