Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi was summoned to the Kremlin on Wednesday to provide clarification on an air strike last week that disabled two runways at Syria’s Damascus International Airport, according to Israeli media reports.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov shared with Ben Zvi Moscow’s “deep concern” about the attack which allegedly also damaged navigation systems and buildings, disrupting international air traffic.

Ben Zvi was told that Israel’s explanations have so far not been found satisfactory by the Kremlin, with Bogdanov saying Moscow will not allow Syria to become a “battlefield” for other countries.

Iran has been allowed to freely use Syrian territory to establish a network of military bases, including infrastructure with which to transfer advanced weaponry to its Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that three Iranian-linked arms depots were struck in the attack.

Russia’s foreign ministry complained in the statement that the attack disrupted the flow of United Nations humanitarian aid to Syria, which continues in the wake of its decade-long civil war.

Moscow condemned the air strike last Friday and blamed Israel for the attack. A spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry said Moscow “demands the Israeli entity stop these vicious practices.”