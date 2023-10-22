Photo Credit: Aero Icarus

According to reports in media outlets close to the Syrian regime, at 5:25 AM on Sunday, Israel the Damascus and Aleppo airports. According to the reports, missiles were fired from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of the city of Latakia, and the direction of the Golan Heights, hitting the airports and disabling the runways. One person was killed and another injured.

This is the third time in the past two weeks that an attack on Syrian airports has been attributed to Israel.

Advertisement





About a week ago, Syria reported a two-missile attack on the international airport of Aleppo. The airport was shut down as a result. One week earlier, a combined Israeli attack was carried out at the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo.

The Syrian Transport Ministry said that the international airports of Aleppo and Damascus were out of order following the attack.