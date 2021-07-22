Photo Credit: Tomás Del Coro from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night that new Israeli strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the “Lebanese Hezbollah” in the western countryside of Homs.

The Observatory learned that after midnight on Thursday, the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in the area of ​​Al-Dabaa Military Airport and Al-Qusayr in the western countryside of Homs, as well as other military points and sites of the same militia in the eastern sector of the Homs countryside.

The strikes managed to destroy depots of weapons and ammunition, amid confirmed information about deaths and injuries in the bombing that took place from Lebanese airspace, according to the report.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted the recent high death toll from the Israeli bombing of the Homs countryside: on June 9 11 Syrian nationals from the regime forces and the National Defense Forces, including an officer with the rank of colonel, were killed in the Israeli attack on a scientific research center in the Khirbet al-Tineh area and other military sites located in the western countryside of Homs.

Meanwhile, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that three people were killed on Wednesday by a US attack in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah. The attack targeted a house in the town of Khirbet Jamous in the countryside of Hasakah, killing three and wounding others inside.