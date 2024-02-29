Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90
Tanks on the Syrian border (archive)

Syrian state media has blamed the Israel Defense Forces for a multi-site attack Wednesday night on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Damascus. Few details were made available by Syria media about the area of southern Damascus where Iranian-backed terror groups have a string of underground bases.

“Around 21:35 this evening, the “Israeli” enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting several points in the Damascus countryside,” the Syrian Ministry of Defense said. “Our air defense systems confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down most of them. The losses were limited to material damages.”

Syrian opposition media reported four explosions resulting from shelling on two sites in Sayyida Zeinab and Babilla in southern Damascus; a barracks belonging to pro-Iranian operatives and the other a residential building that was reportedly a stronghold of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military force.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen news outlet reported that a “big explosion” was heard in the Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood of the Syrian capital.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that at least two Hezbollah members of Syrian nationality were killed and six were injured in the strikes.

