Photo Credit: SANA / Syrian State Television

Syria’s official state media reported Tuesday that “Israeli missile aggression targeted military points in the Damascus countryside.”

According to the report by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syrian Army air defenses “repelled” the attack and “shot down several missiles” at around 2:10 am.

“The Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of military points in the Damascus countryside,” SANA reported, adding that the attack “caused only material losses.”

The US-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the attack targeted Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, destroying weapons and ammunition.

The strikes caused secondary explosions and fires due to the ordnance stored at the sites.

It was the second such attack this week; on Sunday a separate site near Damascus and another Hezbollah weapons depot were struck.