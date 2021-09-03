Photo Credit: Pixabay

Syrian state media reported early Friday morning (Sept. 3) that the country’s aerial defenses were engaging with “hostile missiles” in the sky over the capital.

“Our air defenses are confronting hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus,” the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported at around 1:40 am Friday (Sept. 3).

“At least four missiles hit sites in the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus,” political analyst Eva J. Koulouriotis reported via Twitter. “On the other hand, the Assad regime’s air defense active in the sky.”

A second correspondent, Majd Fahd, added in a separate tweet, “Syrian air defense in action against Israeli raids in Damascus.”

Several other local and regional sources likewise reported that “Israeli air strikes” were underway near Damascus, and that explosions were heard in the capital.

No casualties were reported.

If verified, this would not be the first time Israeli combat pilots targeted positions near the Syrian capital; Iran has developed a substantial military infrastructure in the country, including weapons depots and military bases near Damascus.

Earlier on Thursday evening, an Iranian oil tanker carrying fuel was reported by The Jerusalem Post to have reached Syrian waters, quoting Iranian and Lebanese media, including Al-Akhbar, which broke the story.

This is a developing story.