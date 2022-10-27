Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Syrian opposition sources revealed details about the targets of Wednesday night’s attack in Damascus, in which they claim the IDF targeted high-quality targets of strategic importance to the Iranians:

1. A Weapons warehouse of the IRGC near the military base in Agrabaa, where the Iranian militias store high-quality weapons and UAVs.

2. A warehouse near the Najha cemetery near the road leading to the town of al-Baddaliyeh.

3. A warehouse in Iranian militas’ so-called “electronic warfare management” area of Sayyidah Zaynab, housing dozens of high-quality ammunition and weapons warehouses, a strategically important location for the Iranians.

According to these sources, despite Syria officially denying any casualties, several people were killed and injured in the attack at Sayyidah Zaynab. One of the dead is Muhammad Sa’d al-Tafili, a member of the Iranian militias.