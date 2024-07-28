Photo Credit: MDA Operational Documentation

The leader of Syria’s Druze community in Jabal al-Druze, As Suwayda, has denounced Saturday’s deadly Hezbollah rocket attack on the northern Israeli Druze community of Majdal Shams.

Twelve children were killed and dozens of others were wounded, including 17 people who were listed in critical condition following the attack, which targeted a soccer field in the community where a youth league was holding games.

“I strongly condemn the heinous crime against the innocent and the children in the village of Majdal Shams and call on all UN bodies and international authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, leader of the Druze community in Jabal al-Druze in Syria, As-Suwayda said, according to News of Carmel and the North.

According to Israeli journalist Nir Dvori of Channel 12 News, the rocket that struck the soccer field was a “Grad 122 with 18 kg of explosives and shrapnel. The children were crowded in the soccer field, in the corner where the rocket hit.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israeli Druze leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif in a phone call Saturday that Israel “will not allow the murderous attack to simply pass on by … Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for this that it has not paid to this point,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

