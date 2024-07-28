Photo Credit: Israel PM / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday expressed his horror over the deaths of a dozen Druze children in a Hezbollah rocket attack earlier in the day, following a situation assessment with security official, adding that he will convene a meeting of the security cabinet upon his arrival from the United States.



“Citizens of Israel, like you, I was horrified. I was horrified to see the terrible images following Hezbollah’s murderous attack on Majdal Shams,” Netanyahu said in a Hebrew-language video message late Saturday night. (English subtitles are available on the video.)

“Among the victims were young children playing soccer, along with other victims. Our hearts are all broken by these scenes.

“We embrace the families, and we embrace the entire Druze community in this difficult moment, which is also our difficult moment.

“Since I was informed of the disaster, I have been holding continuous security consultations and instructed to expedite our return to the country. I will convene the security cabinet immediately upon my arrival.

“I can say that the State of Israel will not remain silent. We will not let this go unanswered,” Netanyahu pledged.

The prime minister cut short his visit to the US when he was notified of the attack.

At least 12 children were killed and around 30 others were wounded, including many in critical condition, when a Grad 122 rocket packed with slammed into the rocket field as the children were racing to a nearby bomb shelter for cover.

The local youth soccer league was holding games at the time of the attack.

Israeli journalist Nir Dvori of Channel 12 News reported the rocket that struck the soccer field was a “Grad 122 with 18 kg of explosives and shrapnel. The children were crowded in the soccer field, in the corner where the rocket hit.”

