Israel’s Foreign Ministry slammed Turkey’s statement of support on Friday for the Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023 and launched a massacre of more than 1,200 people, perpetrating atrocities that were even worse than those of the Nazis during the Holocaust. After weeks of deliberations, Israel finally posted previously unreleased photos, footage and testimony about those atrocities on a special website that is accessible only outside the Jewish State, due to the massive trauma suffered by most of the population resulting from the horror.

South Africa is accusing the State of Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague for its response to the massacre; Israel has vowed to eliminate the existential threat posed to its population by Hamas, which has pledged to repeat the October 7th massacre “again and again” until it has annihilated the State of Israel and Jews elsewhere. The Israel Defense Forces have been forced to destroy much of Gaza since Hamas launches its attacks against Israel from within its civilian population, using non-combatants as human shields.

“The President of Turkey @RTErdogan, from a country with the Armenian Genocide in its past, now boasts of targeting Israel with unfounded claims,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote in a post on the X social media platform.

“We remember the Armenians, the Kurds. Your history speaks for itself. Israel stands in defense, not destruction, against your barbarian allies.”

Speaking to reporters Friday after prayers in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States and United Kingdom of using “disproportionate force” in strikes this week on Iran’s Yemeni proxy, the Houthis, following dozens of ballistic missile and explosive drone attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea, adding, “Israel is also using disproportionate force in Palestine.”

Erdogan said in response to the start of the pro-Hamas South African case against Israel in the International Court of Justice that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “nowhere to hide and there is no defense for his actions.”

Turkey has presented documents in the court that “are useful for The Hague. With these documents, Israel will be held accountable there,” Erdogan added. “We are waiting for this because we also believe in the justice of the International Court of Justice in The Hague.”