Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Israeli forces took out an aerial threat Sunday night as it was heading for the Red Sea resort city of Eilat.

“IAF and Israeli Naval forces identified a suspicious aerial target that crossed from the Red Sea into Israeli airspace,” the IDF said in a statement after the incident.

“An Israeli Navy missile ship successfully intercepted the target using the “C-Dome” Defense System,” the IDF said.

The C-Dome is a ship-mounted version of Israel’s acclaimed Iron Dome aerial defense system.

The military added that Israeli forces monitored the target throughout the incident and said it “did not pose a threat.”

The Houthis — Iran’s proxy in Yemen — has repeatedly tried to target Eilat and its surrounds, in addition to its ongoing attacks on commercial and military vessels transiting the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab El Mandeb Strait.

No Red Alert air raid sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol; sirens are activated only when impact is imminent in a populated area. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused.