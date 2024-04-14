Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a phone call Sunday evening for the assistance of the United States in defending Israel in a massive attack from Iran.

Gallant briefed the Secretary on the preliminary conclusions of the IDF’s defensive operations in cooperation with the United States and additional partners, in thwarting the missile attack conducted by Iran overnight. This included the launch of hundreds of types of munition by Iran, including 100 ballistic missiles, each one carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives.

Gallant expressed his deep appreciation to Austin for his leadership, and the unparalleled cooperation and coordination demonstrated by the defense establishments and militaries of both countries, together with international partners.

The minister focused on the opportunity to establish an international coalition and strategic alliance to counter the threat posed by Iran, a state that threatens to place nuclear warheads on its missiles.

Gallant emphasized that Israel’s defense establishment remains alert and prepared to face additional threats, including ongoing operations in Gaza, and efforts to release the hostages held by Hamas.

He thanked Austin and the entire US Administration for “standing boldly with Israel.”