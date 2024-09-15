Photo Credit: Kumta App/ Google Maps

Rocket alerts went off in central Israel at 6:32 AM Sunday morning.

Advertisement





According to the IDF, a surface-to-surface missile was launched from Yemen at Israel. The IDF says the missile landed in an open area.

A loud explosion was heard, followed by smaller explosions, presumably from interception attempts.

דובר צה״ל: הטיל שוגר מתימן. קולות הנפץ שנשמעו בדקות האחרונות מקורם במיירטים.

תוצאות היירוט בבדיקה. pic.twitter.com/H9KlUVL8FX — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 15, 2024

A fire has broken out in the area where the rocket landed. No casualties are reported.

Part of an interceptor rocket fell in Modi’in.

חלקי מיירט שנפלו במודיעין pic.twitter.com/tqqemXOyPZ — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 15, 2024

This was the first missile launched by the Houthis at Israel in two months. On July 20, Israel struck and devastated the Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah, retaliating for a Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv that killed one Israeli and wounded seven people.

Since October 2023, the Houthis have launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel.

The Houthis vowed in early December 2023 to target any Israel-bound ship in the Red Sea, regardless of its ownership. They have attacked or harassed numerous ships, hijacked the MV Galaxy Leader in November and are holding its crew of 25 hostage.

From bases along the Yemeni coast, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have threatened ships in the Red Sea as they traverse the Bab el-Mandeb Straits, a narrow maritime choke point between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa. The majority of the world’s oil passes through the strait from the Indian Ocean towards the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea.

According to a report on i24-Hebrew, the Houthis claim they’ve sent ground troops into Syria in preparation for a ground war directly with Israel.

Content by Pesach Benson/TPS was used in this report.

Share this article on WhatsApp: