In the past 24 hours, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi ground control station in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

According to CENTCOM’s statement, “It was determined this ground control station presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels.”

On Tuesday this week, CENTCOM reported destroying two Houthi vessels in the Red Sea, also noting they presented a “clear and imminent threat” to US and coalition forces in the region.

“This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security,” CENTCOM tweeted.

The Houthi movement in Yemen has launched attacks on vessels with connections to Israel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden regions. These actions are presented as a show of support for Hamas in Gaza. The Red Sea serves as a critical maritime route, playing a vital role in global oil and fuel transportation.

On August 9, USCENTCOM forces successfully destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi missile launcher and one uncrewed surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Additionally, USCENTCOM forces successfully destroyed two Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over the Red Sea.

“These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security,” CENTCOM stated.

