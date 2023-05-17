Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Rabbi Moshe Grylak, writer, lecturer, journalist, columnist, and the editor-in-chief of the Haredi weekly “Mishpacha” passed away on Tuesday at age 87 in Har Nof, Jerusalem.

Rabbi Grylak was born in Antwerp, Belgium to a Chassidic family from Poland. When WW2 broke out, he fled to France with his family, and they pretended to be gentiles. In 1942, at the age of 6, he fled across the border to Switzerland with three younger siblings, and they were raised by adopting parents until the end of the war. In 1945 he made Aliyah with his parents and lived in Bnei Brak. He studied in the Haredi Kol Torah yeshiva, together with the future Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Israel Lau. Grylak also studied in Ponevezh.

Rabbi Grylak enlisted in the IDF and later in the Air Force reserves. He fought in the Yom Kippur War. After the war, he was renowned as a leader of the Teshuva movement in Israel.

He began his career in journalism in the daily Ma’ariv where he wrote a column on Judaism called “Know your Judaism.” He also wrote a column on the parsha.

With the establishment of United Torah Judaism, Rabbi Grylak was one of the founders of its newspaper, “Yeded Naaman,” and served as editor-in-chief for three years. He also edited several weekly magazines on Jewish thought.

Since 1985, Rabbi Grylak served as the editor-in-chief of the Haredi weekly “Mishpacha.”