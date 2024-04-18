Photo Credit: COLlive.com
Chabad Mitzvah Tank Parade heads out from "770" to celebrate the birthday of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Join JewishPress.com readers as we follow the 50th Mitzvah Tank Parade parade through the streets of the city with the largest Jewish population outside the State of Israel!

The parade kicks off at 9:30 am ET and heads out from World Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, and will be hosted by the acclaimed comic, Mendy Pellin on Yud Aleph Nissan (11th day in the Hebrew month of Nissan), (Thursday April 18).

The Chabad-Lubavitch Hassidic movement is holding its 50th Mitzvah Tank Parade in New York City to celebrate the birthday of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson of blessed memory.

