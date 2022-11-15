Photo Credit: Herr Eichhorn

Georgia announced on Tuesday that its security services foiled an assassination attempt against an Israeli businessman by a terrorist cell that was operated by an Iranian citizen.

The cell was comprised of a Pakistani citizen and individuals with dual citizenship, Iranian and Georgian.

Advertisement



Georgia is a former Soviet republic stretching from the Caucasus mountains to the Black Sea.

Georgian police seized ammunition and weapons during the arrests, as well as phones. The cell followed the businessman and received money and instructions from an Iranian citizen outside the country.

The announcement by the Georgian authorities stated that to cover their tracks, the cell members did not meet each other face-to-face, but managed the transfers of weapons among them.