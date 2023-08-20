Photo Credit: Louise Palanker

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is about to plead guilty to failing to pay more than $1.5 million in income taxes in 2017 and 2018, in return for probation instead of a jail sentence. Hunter Biden is also engaged in a separate agreement that annuls his prosecution on the felony crime of owning a gun while being a drug user if he keeps out of trouble for the next two years.

Sweetheart deal? You bet. But according to recent reports, the president’s less bright son is still very much concerned about his chances to get away with whatever he has done, because on Aug. 12, Parshat Re’eh, during the bar mitzvah of Jayden Cohen, the son of his wife Melissa’s brother and Biden’s nephew, at Congregation Etz Chaim in Marietta, Georgia, Biden riffed on the “Blessing for the wellbeing of the country” to beseech the King of the Universe: “Our God and God of our ancestors, pour out Your blessings upon our leaders and judges, help them understand the rules of justice, grant us the knowledge to judge justly.”

Hunter Biden pleads to God for justice at family bar mitzvah ceremony https://t.co/xtvKMVuuX7 pic.twitter.com/Kdy3ReNk71 — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2023

Biden married South African activist filmmaker Melissa Cohen in May 2019, the same week they first met. Their son was born in March 2020 in Los Angeles.

Like his father and late brother Beau, Hunter Biden attended a Catholic high school in Delaware. During the year after he graduated from college, he served as a Jesuit volunteer at a church in Portland, Oregon, where he met his first wife Kathleen Buhle. They married in 1993. Biden also had a relationship with his brother’s widow, Hallie Olivere Biden, in 2016.

Biden has a daughter in Arkansas, born in 2018 to Lunden Alexis Roberts. He initially denied his paternity, but a DNA test said otherwise, and Biden agreed to pay Roberts $20,000 a month in child support – which he then got reduced.

Now, what was a Catholic man with a rather shady past doing in a synagogue, reading aloud the Blessing for the wellbeing of the country, with or without the improvised parts? No idea, ask the Rabbi…

OK, now, because it is integral to the background of our story, I went to Wiki for the details of Hunter Biden’s laptop saga, so you won’t have to.

On October 14, 2020, twenty days before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post published an article about a laptop computer that belonged to Hunter Biden which he allegedly left for repairs at a Wilmington, Delaware computer shop. The laptop contained an email describing what the New York Post characterized as a “meeting” between Joe Biden and Vadym Pozharskyi, a Burisma advisor. Burisma Holdings Limited serves a group of energy exploration and production companies and is based in Kiev, Ukraine.

In July 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that the laptop files provided an extraordinary look at Hunter Biden’s business and personal dealings. The article’s veracity was strongly questioned by most mainstream media outlets, analysts, and intelligence officials, because of the unknown chain of custody of the laptop and its contents. There was suspicion that it was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

In February 2023, Biden’s attorneys wrote to the Justice Department National Security Division asking that they criminally investigate “individuals for whom there is considerable reason to believe violated various federal laws in accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or disseminating Mr. Biden’s personal computer data.” A similar letter was sent to the Attorney General of Delaware. Both letters named Rudi Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Mac Issac, and others as potential suspects.

I highly recommend that they, too, find a bar mitzvah someplace where they could ask for divine help. This could be a trend!