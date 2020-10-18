Photo Credit: NY Post / Fair Use

The NY Times reported on Friday that Twitter is no longer blocking the sharing of tweets by the NYPost exposing the emails of presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Twitter had banned the NY Post link and even went as far as blocking users who shared those links.

But, according to Georgett Roberts of the NY Post, “The Post’s Twitter account remains frozen in the wake of our exclusive report on Hunter Biden’s e-mails.” As of Sunday morning, the NY Post has not tweeted anything new on Twitter since the October 14, 2020 ban.

If that isn’t enough censorship for you, Mary Kay Linge and Jon Levine report that, “Twitter has refused to unlock The Post’s account unless the news organization deletes tweets about its own reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails.”

In another article by Jon Levine of the Post, he states that a review of tweets by senior executives and employees at Twitter indicate a “a long history of anti-Trump hatred,” and then provides a list of examples.

GOP leaders are calling Twitter’s censorship of the NY Post expose on Hunter Biden and his father Joe Biden “election interference.” The Republican National Committee filed a complain with the Federal Election Commission.

The emails have also raised new allegations about the Biden families business dealings with China.

Politically conservative news outlets, websites and bloggers have long complained of censorship, shadow-banning and outright banning by the Big Tech companies which include Google, Facebook and Twitter.