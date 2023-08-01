Photo Credit: Security Camera

Let’s start with the children are OK and no one in the school was injured.

An armed man was shot after attempting to enter the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, at 12:20 PM local time. He was unable to gain entry into the school building itself due to the double doors. After failing to get into the school, he reportedly opened fire at the building a few times.

The suspect then got into his pickup truck and was stopped by police a short distance away. He got out of his truck while holding his gun in his hand, and a police officer shot him, critically wounding the suspect.

BREAKING: Earlier this afternoon there was an active shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis, Tennessee. Details: – The shooter, pictured in the image below, fired off between 2-4 shots from a hand gun shortly after entering the building at approximately 1:30PM -… pic.twitter.com/sILDkDC0V6 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 31, 2023

The school released a statement, “We can confirm that no one has been hurt in any way, and everyone is now safe, thank G-d. Please look out for further communication with additional information to come. In the meantime, our campus is completely closed. We thank you for your understanding,”

A press release has been sent from Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis, Tennessee after reports of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/CO4zUBq0D1 — Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) July 31, 2023