Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Likud MK Tali Gottlieb told Reshet Bet Radio Sunday morning that there was no rebellion in her party and none of the seven or eight “rebels” is acting on their own in this matter.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downgraded the reform to the bottom of his priorities, and it is no longer on the table,” she said. “This is why Likud MKs speak as they do. Everything is coordinated with Netanyahu, it’s a power play above the head of Justice Minister Levin, whom they are trying to weaken.”

Nine Likud MKs and ministers expressed their displeasure over the weekend with the conduct of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin regarding the judicial reform. MK Yuli Edelstein said that from now on, his support for the legislation is conditioned on his being informed about each move ahead of time.

Gottlieb commented on Edelstein’s objections: “No one becomes chairman of the foreign and security committee (Edelstein’s current post) without Netanyahu’s support. There’s an attempt here by Mks to weaken Yariv Levin.”

Five ministers expressed their objection to the manner in which the judicial reform legislation had been pushed through: Yoav Galant, Yoav Kish, Avi Dichter, Gila Gamliel, and Ofir Akunis. MK Edelstein was joined by MKs David Bitan and Eli Dellal. The latter announced that he would no longer support bills that do not receive broad national approval.

Likud MK Hanoch Dov Milwidsky said on Saturday that “the legislative process in the first Knesset session was conducted too quickly without giving MKs enough time to voice their opinions.”

MK Gottlieb said “I prefer that the Prime Minister come out and tell the people the truth, that the reform is no longer on the agenda.”

“I did not receive a message or a phone call from Netanyahu, I say things as they are, whether they are good or not,” Gottlieb added. “If someone has difficulty with Yariv Levin’s strength – that’s their problem.”