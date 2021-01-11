Photo Credit: Meir Vaknin/Flash90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ordered that the construction of approximately 600 housing units in Judea and Samaria be advanced, including more than 100 units in Tal Menashe, the home community of the late Esther Horgan.

Esther Horgan, 52, a resident of Tal Menashe in Samaria, was found lifeless in a forest in late December with signs of violence on her body. Three days later, the Shin Bet detained a suspect, Muhammad Cabha, 40, from the village of Tura al-Gharbiya, near Jenin, who has previously served sentences for terrorist activity. Four additional suspects were arrested with him for assisting him in hiding from the security forces following the attack.

Netanyahu also ordered the construction of more than 200 units in Rehalim and in Nofei Nehemia, pursuant to providing a regular status for the community.

The Prime Minister also directed that the construction of approximately 400 additional units in Beit El, Evyatar, Shavei Shomron, Oranit, the Barkan Industrial Zone, Karnei Shomron, and Givat Zeev be submitted for approval by the Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Committee at its next meeting.