Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Blue & White faction leader Benny Gantz agreed on one thing at the end of a lengthy meeting that seemed to have gone nowhere once again — they will continue “the discussions.”

The statement released by the president’s office shortly after the meeting ended said the president “emphasized that they should continue and intensify direct contacts between them and between the Likud and Kachol Lavan negotiating teams, and welcomed both sides’ willingness to do so.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed that the negotiating teams of the two parties will continue the discussions.”

The only problem is that this was a statement that could have been lifted from the previous round of elections, when the exact same scenario took place.

The only difference is the followup to the talks, which will take place in less that 24 hours’ time, when Benny Gantz will be given the mandate to form a coalition government.

It remains to be seen whether his support of 61 Knesset members will stay with him for the long haul, once he begins the process of trying to build his coalition.