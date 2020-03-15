Jerusalem’s city center and the Machane Yehuda shuk in Jerusalem, normally full of life on Saturday night, are shuttered and empty as people enter self-isolation to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jerusalem’s city center and the Machane Yehuda shuk in Jerusalem, normally full of life on Saturday night, are shuttered and empty as people enter self-isolation to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/empty-spaces/2020/03/15/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: