Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
PM Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Gideon Sa'ar.

Likud MK Gideon Saar called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a tweet on Thursday to “take advantage of the postponement of the swearing-in of the new government to resume negotiations with Yamina to join the new unity government.

“The gaps can be bridged and it would be a pity if the closest ideological partner to the Likud would be left out,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“It is important that the parliamentary bloc of the national camp maintains its unity.”

Bayit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz had left the Yamina alliance to join the new government prior to the Thursday’s scheduled swearing-in ceremony, having made a decision not to join the opposition.

Although he was originally slated to receive the portfolio for both the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and also that for National Projects, it now appears the prime minister may be trying to dial back the agreement on the Jerusalem Affairs portfolio, which originally had reportedly been promised to MK Tzipi Hotovely.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEchoes Of Mom Etched In Silver
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...