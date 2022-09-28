Photo Credit: Yaakov Naumi/Flash90

Israel is willing to share its nuclear knowledge with countries in the Middle East who have joined the Abraham Accords, Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) Director General Moshe Edri said.

Speaking at the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Wednesday, Edri discussed the Iranian nuclear issue and warned of Iran’s non-compliance with its commitments and its continuing lack of cooperation with the IAEA’s investigations.

He also condemned the threats by terrorist organizations and those who dispatch them to attack Israel’s nuclear research facilities.

On a positive note, he called on the countries of the Middle East, especially those party to the Abraham Accords, to deepen their cooperation in the face of the safety and security challenges in the nuclear world.

“We are hopeful that the new spirit in our region, as demonstrated in the Abraham Accords, will mark a path forward for meaningful direct dialogue within our region, including in the nuclear forum. Israel’s state-of-the-art technology, provides us with significant levels of knowledge and capabilities, which we are ready to share with others, of course under the IAEA umbrella,” Edri told the forum.

It is unclear what technology he was talking about.

The Abraham Accords, which were signed in September 2020, established diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and shortly after that with Sudan and Morocco.